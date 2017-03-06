St. Clair County board to vote on airport parking lot expansion

The St. Clair County Board on Monday is scheduled to vote on an expansion of MidAmerica Airport’s parking lot at a special board meeting.
The proposed project would add 438 parking spaces to bring the parking lot to 1,276 spaces. The parking lot currently has 838 spaces.
At its summer peak, the county-owned airport in Mascoutah expects to need 1,018 parking spaces, 180 more spaces than the lot can currently accommodate, airport documents say.
Board members are scheduled to vote on whether to award the construction portion of the project to Rooters Asphalt out of Beckemeyer for about $625,000, under the engineer’s estimate of $764,800.
When including the engineering for the project the total cost of the project is now expected to be about $749,000.
St. Clair County Director of Administration Debra Moore said the expansion is needed with the added Allegiant flights out of the airport.
“It’s good thing. We’re on a good trajectory,” Moore said. “More people are using the facility.”
Return to BND.com for more on this developing story.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
To attend
- What: Special St. Clair County Board meeting
- When: 6 p.m. Monday
- Where: St. Clair County Courthouse at 10 Public Square Room B-564, in Belleville.
Comments