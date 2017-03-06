Dick Durbin statement on Donald Trump’s new Muslim travel ban

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, released a statement after President Donald J. Trump signed a new Muslim travel ban:
“No amount of relabeling will change the fact that President Trump’s travel ban is unconstitutional and un-American,” Durbin said in a press release shortly after Trump’s action. “Wasting taxpayer dollars and unnecessarily inflicting pain on innocent families isn’t going to change that. Trump’s executive order plays directly into our enemies’ hands and makes America less safe. Trump’s first travel ban was blocked by multiple federal courts, and his latest will no doubt face the same fate.”
Comments