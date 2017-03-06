Smithton man to serve 30 years for sexually exploiting 6-year-old girl

A 40-year-old Smithton man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday for child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.
A release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce’s office stated that Kyle Oberg was found to have taken 337 images of a 6-year-old girl engaging in sexually explicit behavior.
An investigation into Oberg was launched when the girl’s mother reported to the Smithton Police Department that the man was acting suspiciously.
On July 18, 2013, police searching Oberg’s home found evidence that between Dec. 8, 2012 and June 29, 2013 the man took 337 images on 24 separate occasions of the 6-year-old girl.
Investigators also found three videos depicting Oberg penetrating the victim with his fingers.
Oberg pleaded guilty in August to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of prepubescent child pornography. He has been in custody since his arraignment Aug. 22, 2013.
Oberg’s past criminal record in St. Clair County consists of traffic infractions.
The case was investigated by the Smithton Police Department and the United States Secret Secret’s Cyber-Crime Unit.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
