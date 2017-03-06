Two in custody after woman found bleeding from her head

Belleville police officers have two men in custody in connection with an alleged Sunday evening sexual and physical assault.
According to a Facebook post on the agency’s page, officers responded about 6 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of North 44th Street “in reference to an unclothed 48-year-old white female bleeding from an injury to her head.”
She told the officers she was held against her will while being sexually and physically assaulted. The woman was able to tell the investigators where she was held and gave the first name of one of the suspects, a man she knew. She told officers she was at his residence on a social call.
The woman was eventually taken to a local hospital.
Officers found both men believed to be connected with the assault, a 48-year-old man and a 56-year-old man. They are in custody as the investigations continues.
While no charges have been filed, Belleville police stated they are investigating this as a criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers 866-371-8477.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
