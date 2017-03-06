You can help kids fighting serious illnesses by eating pancakes

As part of National Pancake Day, the IHOP in O’Fallon will be giving away free short stacks of original buttermilk pancakes to customers from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“In return, we ask that you make a donation to our charitable partners,” the restaurant chain’s website states. “Every stack served helps us reach our goal of raising $3.5 million for children battling critical illnesses.”
Since National Pancake Day began in 2006, IHOP has raised more than $24 million for charity.
DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK! National Pancake Day® is 3/7/17. 1 Free Short Stack. Dine-in. Participation & hours varies https://t.co/U6W5sUR8wR— IHOP (@IHOP) March 7, 2017
A post from late January said the company partnered with three charities this year, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children, to benefit from the day’s donations.
“IHOP and our franchisees are honored to partner with leading non-profit organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Shriners Hospitals for Children for our National Pancake Day event and help fight serious childhood illnesses” Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP Restaurants, said in that post. “Year after year, we look forward to celebrating with our guests and fans, and are amazed by their generosity. Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities.”
