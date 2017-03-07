After rough night, skies expected to clear in metro-east Tuesday

After a bumpy weather ride on Monday night, things are expected to calm down on Tuesday in the metro-east.
The National Weather Service expects the region to see some sun later Tuesday with temperatures warming near 60. Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
Tuesday ... Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Friday Night ... A chance of rain before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am, then a chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday ... Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and noon, then rain likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night ... A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday ... A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
