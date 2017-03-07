Metro-East News

March 7, 2017 6:10 AM

After rough night, skies expected to clear in metro-east Tuesday

News-Democrat

After a bumpy weather ride on Monday night, things are expected to calm down on Tuesday in the metro-east.

The National Weather Service expects the region to see some sun later Tuesday with temperatures warming near 60. Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

Tuesday ... Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. West wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night ... Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Friday Night ... A chance of rain before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am, then a chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday ... Snow likely before 10am, then rain and snow likely between 10am and noon, then rain likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night ... A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday ... A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

