Power outages main problem after overnight storm hits metro-east

Severe weather that moved through Southern Illinois on Monday night didn’t pack the same punch as last week’s storms.
Outside of a Belleville house that was struck by lightning early Tuesday, the metro-east was not affected other than some power outages during the storm. By 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, most of the power had been restored to the area. There was an area in Alton and Godfrey still without power, according to an Ameren Illinois outage map.
Ameren activated its Emergency Operations Center at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Early assessments showed that 48 sub-transmission and 68 distribution poles are down across the service territory, according to an Ameren news release.
“As the sun comes up and our crews can see the full extent of the damages, they will continue to focus on repairing large transmission lines, followed by the distribution lines and feeder circuits that bring power to neighborhoods and customer premises,” Ron Pate, Ameren’s senior vice president of operations and technical services said in a news release. “All of our customers can be assured that we are working to bring everyone back on as quickly as possible. But with the widespread damages and reports of downed wires, we will ensure that we’re doing this work safely.”
There was some storm damage in the St. Louis area. According to Fox 2, the Wentzville area was the hardest hit. The station reported that two people suffered minor injuries when storms hit Wentzville Mobile Manor. Two mobile homes were overturned just after midnight. The storm also sparked a gas leak in the town, which is located in St. Charles County about 40 miles west of downtown St. Louis.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments