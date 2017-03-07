Chamber to hold 67th Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner

The Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce will hold the 67th Belle-Scott Enlisted Dinner on Thursday evening at the St. Clair Country Club.
The dinner, along with honoring men and women who have served in the military, will celebrate Scott Air Force Base’s 100th anniversary.
Retired Congressman Jerry Costello will receive a special award, according to the chamber.
Three WWII veterans and a Vietnam War veteran were recognized for their service at last year’s dinner.
