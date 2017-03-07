Man surrenders after short standoff at Collinsville hotel

Collinsville Police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department on an armed robbery warrant after a brief standoff at a hotel.
According to a news release from the Collinsville Police Department, officers were on patrol early Tuesday near the America’s Best Value Inn, 552 Ramada Blvd., when an officer noticed a man who was wanted. After the man refused to come out of the hotel room, the Illinois Special Response Team was called to assist in the arrest.
After a brief negotiation, the man was arrested without any problems. Police said no force was used and no one was injured.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department took Dallas L. Rivers, 25, into custody. A warrant was issued for Rivers’ arrest on Dec. 13, 2016, according to Madison County Circuit Clerk’s records. He was charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with an Oct. 6 robbery. His bail was set at $150,000 by Judge Neil Schroeder.
Rivers was being held in the Madison County Jail pending his first court appearance.
