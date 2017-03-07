Metro-East News

March 7, 2017 11:11 AM

It was an EF-4 tornado that hit Southern Illinois, says National Weather Service

By Don O’Brien

dobrien@bnd.com

The National Weather Service has rated a tornado that killed one person in Perry County, Mo., last week before destroying some homes in Southern Illinois as an EF-4.

The Southern Illinoisan reported that the tornado had an estimated peak wind speed of 180 mph and a path 50.4 miles long. The tornado touched down at 7:55 p.m. near Perryville, Mo., and lifted at 8:57 p.m. near Christopher, Ill.

The tornado lasted 1 hour and 2 minutes and was the longest track tornado in the coverage area of NWS Paducah since another EF-4 tornado back on April 22, 1981, the report read.

The tornado passed through the southern tip of Randolph County before moving through Jackson County and damaging a number of homes. Areas affected included Ava, Vergennes and Elkville in Jackson County.

Southern Illinois had three other smaller tornadoes reported on Feb. 28 and March 1, according to the newspaper.

Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Shiloh Board passes plat for new VA clinic coming to Parkway 64

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos