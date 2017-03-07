Two men being sought in theft of ATM from Monroe County gas station

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in trying to solve a burglary that took place early Sunday at a Red Bud gas station.
According to a post on its Facebook page, sheriff’s deputies are looking for two men broke into Select Fuel, 3745 State Route 3. The men can be scene in the building on surveillance footage released by police.
The footage shows one of the men breaking through a window and into the building. He then lets another man through the front door of the business and they work together to take an ATM from the business.
Video shows a white Chevrolet or GMC panel van driving near the scene at the time of the burglary, which took place at approximately 5:06 a.m.
Police asks anyone with information about the burglary to contact them at 618-939-6464 or by leaving an anonymous tip at 618-939-8477.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments