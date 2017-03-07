Two men being sought in theft of ATM from Monroe County gas station

1:15 Shiloh Board passes plat for new VA clinic coming to Parkway 64 Pause

1:39 Student of the week Olivia Furtell

1:23 Belleville names new alderman

2:57 AmeriCorps volunteers help clean up Mount Hope Cemetery

0:33 Allegiant Air Punta Gorda/Fort Myers flight giveaway

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

0:37 Dallas Stars plane makes emergency landing

0:18 Tree falls over on power line in Belleville