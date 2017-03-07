Metro-East News

Ranken Technical under lockdown for ‘potential life-threatening emergency’

Ranken Technical College in St. Louis was placed under lockdown Thursday for what the school described as a “potential life-threatening emergency.”

The college is located at 4431 Finney Ave.

The college, in a tweet, asked people to “stay in lockdown until advised.”

KSDK, reported that a 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot to the chest while riding his motorcycle in the 4400 Block of Page Boulevard. He was being taken to a nearby hospital and was conscious and breathing, the station reported.

