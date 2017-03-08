Shiloh police detectives honored at board meeting

Glen Carbon residents Breanna Barnes, 34, and Christal Laswell, 35, have opened Flow Spin in Maryville. The duo, who have been friends since they were 12, also operate a personal training business, Iron Orchid, a small gym.
AmeriCorps volunteers helped to clean up Mount Hope Cemetery in Belleville, IL near St. Louis, MO. Belleville AmeriCorps Director Kim Vrooman and Andy Wall, an AmeriCorps member and volunteer coordinator at the Franklin Neighborhood Association, discuss their involvement in cleaning up the cemetery. Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert discusses the city's involvement with Mount Hope Cemetery in southern Illinois.
Collinsville IL fire chief Kevin Edmond discusses the three-alarm house fire in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO that occurred March 3 that brought in firefighters from Troy, IL, Maryville, IL, Edwardsville, IL and Glen Carbon, IL.