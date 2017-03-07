Ameren Illinois says power should be restored completely by Tuesday night

Ameren Illinois crews are working to restore power in the LaSalle, Alton and Peoria areas after the second major storm in a week hit Illinois and surrounding states.
On Tuesday evening, officials released estimated times for when residents can expect their service to be restored — 6 p.m. for LaSalle and 8 p.m. for Alton.
A news release from the company stated that 48 sub-transmission and 68 distribution poles were damaged during Monday night’s storms across the state. It added that extensive tree damage impacted service in those areas, as well.
“Ameren Illinois crews are battling through fatigue and tough working conditions as they continue power restoration efforts following a line of strong winds and thunderstorms that made their way across the Ameren Illinois service territory overnight,” the release stated.
More than 350 field workers & contractors continue restoration work. Majority of customers will be restored by this evening. pic.twitter.com/46X3uKai3y— Ameren Illinois (@AmerenIllinois) March 7, 2017
Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center at 2 a.m., the release stated, to organized response efforts during thunderstorms and tornadoes that rocked the Midwest.
The release said since the storms crews have restored power to more than 45,000 customers. with more than 600 line, forestry, and support employees working.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Ameren Illinois projections on when power will be restored
Area
Projection
Chillicothe/Wyoming
10 p.m.
Tazewell County
6 p.m.
Galesburg
6 p.m.
LaSalle/Kewanee
6 p.m.
Alton
8 p.m.
Mt. Clare
8 p.m.
