Rep. Davis releases statement on American Healthcare Act

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, today released this statement on the introduction of the American Health Care Act.
“After four years of watching premiums more than double, deductibles skyrocket, choices dwindle for my constituents under Obamacare, I am proud to be part of a responsible health care solution to lower costs and increase options for individuals and families. This bill keeps our promise of not just repealing and replacing Obamacare, but doing it without pulling the rug out from under millions of Americans whose health care was significantly changed by Obamacare.
“Under this plan, pre-existing conditions are protected, young adults under the age of 26 can remain on their parents’ insurance, and those who currently qualify for Medicaid will remain covered unless their economic situation improves. We also help those who were left behind by Obamacare: middle-class Americans who were forced to buy insurance with costly premiums and deductibles but didn’t qualify for subsidies. Our plan also makes several changes that will lower overall costs so these tax credits go further for families and individuals.
“It’s been my experience that when people on the far sides of both parties are unhappy, then you usually know you’re doing something right. Some members, from both parties, may not want to face the mess that Obamacare has created and what is required to clean it up, but we made a promise to the American people to responsibly fix our health care system and that’s what this bill does.”
