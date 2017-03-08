Sunny, warm for now, but snow is in the weekend forecast

A windy, sunny day is on tap for the metro-east for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Enjoy it while it lasts because it looks like the weather may change quickly this weekend.
Here is a look at the seven-day forecast:
Today ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10pm, then showers likely between 10pm and 1am. Cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 36. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Saturday ... Snow likely before 5pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night ... Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Monday ... A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night ... A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
Comments