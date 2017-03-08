St. Louis in line for first female mayor after Tuesday primary

St. Louis could be in line for its first female mayor after Alderman Lyda Krewson won a tight race for the Democratic nomination during a primary held Tuesday in the city.
Krewson, who is an alderman in the 28th Ward, garnered 32 percent of the vote, edging city Treasurer Tishaura Jones by 888 votes. Jones received just over 30 percent of the vote in a Democratic field that had seven people. Krewson is expected to win in April’s general election. Republican nominee Andrew Jones earned just over 1,000 votes in a three-person race on the GOP side Tuesday.
The winner in the April election will replace Francis Slay, who has served as the city’s mayor since 2001. He announced last year that he would not seek a fifth term in office.
