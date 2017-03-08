Metro-East News

March 8, 2017 9:44 AM

Award-winning English singer to play St. Louis in September

By Don O’Brien

dobrien@bnd.com

Grammy Award-winning English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will make a tour stop later this year at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Sheeran announced on Wednesday the North American dates for his 2017 world tour.

Sheeran will perform in St. Louis on Sept. 17, which is near the end of a 48-date North America leg of his tour. Tickets will go on sale on March 17.

Sheeran won two Grammy Awards in 2016, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, for “Thinking Out Loud.” He recently released his third album “Divide,” and the first two singles on that album debuted in the top 10 on the charts.

Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

St. Louis Blues Sled Hockey Team shares message of courage, strength

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos