Car crashes into business in downtown Belleville

A car crashed into a downtown Belleville retail shop on Wednesday afternoon.
The car hit the Community Kindness Resale Shoppe at about 1:30 p.m.
Belleville Police said no one was seriously injured, though the car smashed into a large window. Inside the store, several items were knocked over and there was glass scattered about. Shop Manager Charlie Kramer said the driver, who he described as an “older gal,” had just been in the store shopping. Kramer said an ambulance transported her to a local hospital after the crash.
Kramer said he would close the charity shop until he could have some plywood put up in the window. He said he plans to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday as usual.
A tow truck had cleared the car away by 2 p.m.
