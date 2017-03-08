Car crashes into downtown Belleville shop

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies on Tuesday were looking for two men who early Sunday broke into Select Fuel on Illinois 3 near Red Bud. Surveillance video catches them yanking on the machine to rip it from its base and cart it away.
AmeriCorps volunteers helped to clean up Mount Hope Cemetery in Belleville, IL near St. Louis, MO. Belleville AmeriCorps Director Kim Vrooman and Andy Wall, an AmeriCorps member and volunteer coordinator at the Franklin Neighborhood Association, discuss their involvement in cleaning up the cemetery. Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert discusses the city's involvement with Mount Hope Cemetery in southern Illinois.
A Lego building contest held at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds Home Show in Belleville IL in St. Clair County IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO was sponsored by the metro-east Bricks 4 Kidz franchise, which is owned by Diane Fefferman. Her company utilizes Lego kits to teach STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) enrichment programs, and provides after-school programs in local school districts.
Collinsville IL fire chief Kevin Edmond discusses the three-alarm house fire in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO that occurred March 3 that brought in firefighters from Troy, IL, Maryville, IL, Edwardsville, IL and Glen Carbon, IL.