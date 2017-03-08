Belleville police investigating multiple car burglaries

Belleville police are investigating four vehicle burglaries that occurred Monday morning outside of the Sportsplex on Mascoutah Avenue.
Detective Sgt. Todd Keilbach said officers responded at 11:07 a.m. Monday to three of the cars had broken windows and items missing — one other unlocked car also had items missing.
A witness told investigators she saw a woman near the witness’ vehicle just prior to discovering her windows broken and items stolen. The woman then fled the scene in a brown vehicle — the model and make unknown — west on Mascoutah Avenue.
“The suspect took personal items and electronics that were in plain view,” he said. “So this is a good reminder to the citizens to keep their vehicles locked and their valuable items out of sight .. it may reduce the chance of this happening.”
Keilbach said he could not officially connect these vehicle burglaries to those reported in Swansea from Sunday night through Monday morning.
“The incidents are different methods of operation,” he said.
He noted that the Swansea burglaries were to unlocked cars over night, while Belleville’s occurred in mid morning and to locked cars.
“There could be a connection, but we do not know at this time,” Keilbach.
Keilbach said detectives are actively investigating the burglaries outside of the Sportsplex and have not identified a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information should call Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
