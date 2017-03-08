Bill would lower the drinking age in Illinois — with a parent’s permission

Two Illinois representatives proposed a bill in January that would lower the drinking age in certain situations.
ABC 7 Chicago reports the bill would allow people between the ages of 18 and 21 to be served beer or wine at restaurants with their parent’s permission.
The bill does not include hard liquor.
Ten states have already passed this law, WGN Chicago reported. They are Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Rep. Barbara Wheeler, R-Crystal Lake, and Rep. Kelly M. Burke, D-Evergreen Park, proposed H.B. 0494.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments