Jay Hoffman gains new title in Springfield

Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, was named Assistant Majority Leader of the House Democratic Caucus.
“I am humbled that my colleagues have put their trust in me to continue our fight for working families across the state,” Hoffman said in a news release. “I will do everything I can to make sure that middle-class families are getting a fair shake in Springfield and that we are creating jobs and opportunity for our area.”
In a news release, Hoffman stated he is planning to continue fighting for economic reforms to strengthen the middle-class and provide adequate funding for education.
“As chairman of the House Labor Committee, I will remain in steadfast opposition to Governor Rauner’s right-to-work agenda that does nothing more than drive down wages and benefits for working families, so corporations can earn higher profits,” Hoffman said in the release. “It has been an honor to fight for the residents of the 113th District, and I will continue to do everything I can to protect the hard-working families that live in the Metro East and across Illinois.”
