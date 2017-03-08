AT&T resolves 911 outages across nation

AT&T announced on Twitter at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday that a nationwide outage affecting some customers’ ability to call 911 was resolved.
KMOV reported that that Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed the outage, which had been reported in cities across the country.
Issue has been resolved that affected some calls to 911 from wireless customers. We apologize to those who were affected.— AT&T (@ATT) March 9, 2017
According to the AT&T outage map, areas just west of St. Louis were experiencing outages Wednesday night.
St. Clair County 9-1-1 ETSB posted on Facebook that as of about 9 p.m. there were no reports that St. Clair County was included in the outage.
However, the post stated, in the event that someone cannot get through to dispatch by dialing 911, these can be called for help:
▪ CENCOM: 618-825-2051
▪ Belleville: 618-234-1212
▪ O’Fallon: 618-624-4545
▪ East St. Louis: 618-482-6767
▪ Swansea: 618-234-8114
An AT&T representative told KMOV the company is working to resolve the issue.
