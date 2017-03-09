By Friday, more than 30 degrees colder. By Saturday, snow.

Are you ready for a blast of cold air and snow? After a warm Thursday, temperatures will tumble with snow arriving in the metro-east as early as Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to drop more than 30 degrees from Thursday to Friday with snow possibility arriving overnight Friday into Saturday.
Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
Today ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. South wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 33. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday Night ... A 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday ... Snow. High near 32. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday ... Snow likely before 11am, then rain and snow likely between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night ... A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
