Okawville Rockets get send-off as they head to state tournament

Fans of the Okawville Rockets gave the team a send-off Thursday morning for the state basketball tournament.
The Rockets team left Okawville High School on Thursday morning and headed back to the state basketball tournament for the first time in 30 years. The Rockets (31-3) advanced to the tournament with a 46-40 victory over the Unity Mustangs at the Class 1A Jacksonville Supersectional.
Okawville, which finished second at the 1987 Class A state tourney, will face Newark (28-4) in the state semifinals at 12:45 p.m. Friday in Peoria.
Comments