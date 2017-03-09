Belleville man charged with trying to torch neighbors’ home

A Belleville man faces charges of trying to set a neighbor’s house on fire.
Jared Speichinger, 40, of the 600 block of South Virginia Street, was charged on Wednesday with residential arson, residential burglary, attempted residential arson, attempted residential burglary and burglary, all felonies, and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer, according to Belleville Det. Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
Speichinger’s bail was set a $100,000.
On Tuesday, Belleville police and firefighters responded to the 600 block of South Pennsylvania Street about 9:30 a.m. after they received a call about a possible arson. Officers questioned neighbors while crime-scene technicians processed the scene.
A witness told police that he saw a man walking away from the area of the fire carrying a gas can. The witness told police that he walked outside and saw smoke coming from a neighbor’s enclosed back porch. No one was home at the time of the fire.
Officers also went to a second residence, where people were home, that had a strong scent of gasoline coming from the rear doorway and patio area. Another witness identified the same suspected entering a car that wasn’t his, according to a Belleville Police press release.
Keilbach said he did not have any information regarding motive.
Officers found Speichinger nearby and, after a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. No one was injured during the arrest.
Speichinger remained in custody Thursday morning.
Comments