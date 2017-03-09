Palermo’s Pizzeria in Mascoutah closes

Less than two years after opening, Palermo’s Pizzeria and Italian Eatery announced it’s closing its doors.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said the eatery will be closed indefinitely “due to unfortunate circumstances.” Owner Cody Palermo opened the restaurant at 200 E. Main St. in October 2015, featuring specialty pizzas on the menu.
Visitor posts on the page said the restaurant had been closed for “weeks.” Signs outside the store had been taken down.
An owner was not immediately available for comment.
