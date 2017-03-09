Police investigating threat made to East St. Louis school

As a precaution, Katie Harper Wright Elementary School in East St. Louis was on lockdown Thursday morning to ensure the safety of its students and staff, according to District 189 spokeswoman Sydney Stigge Kaufman.
The lockdown was due to an external threat, Kaufman said. Details about the specifics of the threat were not provided by the district.
The East St. Louis Police Department was immediately notified and was investigating the threat, according to the school district.
Kaufman said the school would lift the lockdown after getting the OK from police.
