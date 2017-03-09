Edwardsville boy struck by car on Goshen Road

A 13-year-old boy was hit by a car crossing Goshen Road in Edwardsville early Wednesday morning.
The boy was crossing Goshen Road near Hunters Point Blvd. at 7:31 a.m., according to an Edwardsville Police Department report. Witnesses said one westbound car stopped to allow the boy to cross the street from south to north, and the boy ran onto the road.
But there was also a car coming eastbound and struck the boy as he ran. Multiple witnesses said the driver had no chance to stop in time.
The intersection, which is a residential area between the Home Depot/Lowe’s shopping centers and Liberty Middle School, does not have a crosswalk and is not a four-way stop.
Edwardsville Police Chief Jay Keeven said the other cars had stopped just to be helpful.
“We remind both drivers and students to be careful during school times when crossing roadways,” Keeven said. “Children will be crossing the roads, and we need to be careful because they don’t always use caution when crossing the street.”
Police said the boy’s father was on the scene as they arrived. The boy told police he blanked out for a short time and did not remember being struck, but he appeared to have a broken leg. He was treated at Anderson Hospital.
“Thankfully the injury wasn’t more severe,” Keeven said.
No citations were issued.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
Comments