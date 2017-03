Research scientist Melissa Haeffner talks about her trip to Antarctica

O’Fallon native Melissa Haeffner went on a Homeward Bound trip to Antarctica to become a better leader in science with other women. Along the way, she went on a true polar plunge and met more penguins; now back home she’s sharing her knowledge with area students at St. Clare Catholic School and Douglas Elementary in Belleville, IL, and O’Fallon Township High School in O'Fallon, IL.