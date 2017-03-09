Lou Eisenbrandt chats with USAF Tech Sgt Cristy Harper before the start of the the 67th annual Belle-Scott Dinner at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Thursday. Eisenbrandt served as a nurse during the Vietnam war and was one of the veterans honored during the dinner. See a gallery of photographs and a video at bnd.com. Story, photo, 3A.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
USAF Tech Sgt Technical Sgt. Ben Weavers makes his way down the receiving line before the start of the 67th annual Belle-Scott Dinner at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Thursday.
USAF Senior Airman Ashley Rogers makes her way down the recieving line before the start of the 67th annual Belle-Scott Dinner at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Thursday.
An overall photograph of the receiving line at the 67th annual Belle-Scott Dinner at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Thursday.
Jim Eisenbrandt greets USAF E4 Dominic Johnson during the 67th annual Belle-Scott Dinner at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Thursday.
USAF Lt. Col. Annette Harvey during the reception at the 67th annual Belle-Scott Dinner at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Thursday.
The Scott Air Force Base Color Guard before the start of the 67th annual Belle-Scott Dinner at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Thursday.
An overall photograph of the 67th annual Belle-Scott Dinner at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville on Thursday.
