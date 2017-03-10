Snow still in the forecast Saturday, with more expected next week

Colder temperatures Friday will be followed by a chance of accumulating snow on Saturday in the metro-east, with more snow in the extended forecast from the National Weather Service.
Unseasonably warmer temperatures will be gone from the region’s weather outlook for much of next week, with snow in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday night and Monday, Wednesday night and Thursday.
The accumulation forecast is for less than an inch of snow on Saturday, though, reduced in the last 24 hours from the 1-3 inches that had been expected in earlier weekend weather forecast models.
The day-by-day forecast:
Today ... Increasing clouds, with a high near 43. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight ... A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday ... Snow. High near 33. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday night ... A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 21. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night ... A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday ... Snow likely before 11 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 11 a.m. and noon, then rain likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night ... A chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday night ... A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday ... A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
