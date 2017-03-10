Mascoutah Avenue remains closed as police investigate serious crash

Emergency crews closed down Mascoutah Avenue just east of Belleville early Friday morning after a serious crash, according to the Belleville Fire Department.
Both lanes of the road, also known as Illinois 158, were closed as of 9 a.m. as Belleville Police continued to investigate the crash. Only school buses heading east were allowed to pass through. The road closure began at Misty Hollow Drive on the east side and Belle Valley Drive on the west.
Two vehicles, a red truck and a blue car, were involved in the crash shortly after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mascoutah Avenue and Fox Valley Drive. The truck ended up in a ditch, and the male driver was able to get out, though the front of the truck was damaged, said Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour.
The car ended up near a storage facility on the south side of Mascoutah Avenue, Pour said. Belleville Fire personnel had to cut the top off the car to extricate the female driver from the badly damaged vehicle. An ambulance transported her to a local hospital, though the fire department had called for a helicopter in case she needed more urgent treatment, Pour said. The driver was breathing but not conscious, Pour said.
The crash caused lengthy delays for some Belleville school buses. School officials anticipated some routes would be running up to 45 minutes late.
Authorities urged motorists to avoid the area.
Serious two vehicle accident at 0635 this AM with extrication rescue. Mascoutah & Fox Valley. Belleville Fire and PD on the scene. pic.twitter.com/o6zc69VRJT— BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) March 10, 2017
