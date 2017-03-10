Want to own a guitar from Wilco frontman (and Belleville native) Jeff Tweedy?

The band Wilco is selling more than 40 pieces of gear — including guitars owned by Belleville native and frontman Jeff Tweedy.
The online sale on Reverb.com starts Thursday.
Most of the gear comes from Tweedy, including a pristine 1958 Gretsch 6120 hollow-body, a modified ’70s Gibson Explorer, a Bigsby-loaded ’67 Telecaster, and two original banner-era Gibson flattops.
All items have been used by members of Wilco on tour and in the studio, and each item will ship with signed certificates of authenticity, according to Reverb.
The seller also states that the gear is not all collector-grade fodder, though. Also included in the sale are historical oddballs, like a set of Czech-made Jolana guitars from the '60s, as well as instruments from Harmony, Ovation, Burns and many others.
