St. Louis TV anchor says goodbye on her last day at station

Emily Rau, a co-anchor on News 4 This Morning on KMOV, said on her last day with the television channel it has been “a privilege to be part of this team for almost five years.”
She also thanked viewers and said St. Louis is a place she “deeply” cares about.
“I’m so grateful for each and every opportunity, and my co-workers, you have become like a second family,” Rau said.
Rau said she would share her plans for what she will do next when she has answers, “but for now, I have to catch a flight,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “Time for some adventure!”
