Troy man charged with distribution of child pornography

U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce announced Friday that a 30-year-old Troy man was federally charged Tuesday with receipt and distribution of child pornography.
A news release stated Thomas J. Richter posted bond after a detention hearing Friday. Richter is wearing an electronic leg monitor as a condition of his release.
Richter allegedly received and distributed “numerous images containing child pornography using an Internet application” between October and November 2016.
Documents in the case including his arrest warrant and complaint were sealed as of Friday.
He faces five to 20 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and a minimum of five years supervised release for each count if convicted.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments