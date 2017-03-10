Man sentenced for armed robbery of Swansea Jack in the Box

Courtney Scott, 47, was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison for the early-morning armed robbery of a Swansea Jack in the Box last year on Easter, according to a news release issued by Donald Boyce, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
During the robbery, Scott entered the fast-food restaurant with a loaded .38 caliber revolver and demanded money from the manager. While waiting for the safe’s timer to expire, another employee was able to call 911.
Employees fled the building through the back door as police surrounded area. Eventually, Scott surrendered and was arrested.
Scott was homeless at the time of the robbery. He was also convicted of robbing a Jack in the Box in Granite City in 2008.
When he was arrested last year for armed robbery, Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said other departments were inquiring about the case because of similarities to previous armed robberies.
Scott was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments