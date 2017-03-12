New hair salon opens in Mascoutah; clothing store to close

A new hair salon has opened after renovations to a house.
Thairapy at 515 W. Church St. in Mascoutah offers men’s and women’s haircuts, styling, manicures and pedicures, among other things.
The business opened on March 3, according to its Facebook page.
For more information, go to thairapybyjessica.com or call 618-570-9864.
Clothing retailer to close
Women’s clothing store Vanity is closing in St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights.
Officials with North Dakota-based Vanity have announced they will close all 140 of its stores after being in business for more than 50 years.
The store in St. Clair Square has five employees and has been opened for two years.
The Fairview Heights store is one of six in Illinois. The others are in Peoria, Peru, Quincy, Rockford and Springfield.
Boutique opens in O’Fallon
The LouChi Style Boutique is operating at 220 E. State St. Suite 1H in O’Fallon.
Store owner Tanisha Durrah named the store LouChi after the influences she has had in the St. Louis area and in the Chicago-area while shopping in Highland Park.
LouChi Style Boutique offers formal dresses that you can buy, borrow or consign.
Individuals can send an email to contact@louchistyle.com to schedule a consultation or appointment at anytime. The shop is open 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is closed on Sunday and Monday.
For more information, go to louchistyle.com.
Pizzeria in Mascoutah closes
Less than two years after opening, Palermo’s Pizzeria and Italian Eatery announced it’s closing its doors.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said the eatery will be closed indefinitely “due to unfortunate circumstances.” Owner Cody Palermo opened the restaurant at 200 E. Main St. in October 2015, featuring specialty pizzas on the menu.
Visitor posts on the page said the restaurant had been closed for weeks. Signs outside the store had been taken down.
An owner was not available for comment.
New leadership council board member
An Edwardsville resident has been named to the Leadership Council of Southwest Illinois board.
Thomas E. Berry Jr., a principal at the St. Louis office of workplace law firm Jackson Lewis, will serve as the company’s representative on the Board of Directors for the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois, the firm said.
Berry’s law practice focuses on representing management before state, federal or local administrative agencies and before both state and federal courts.
The membership of the Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois includes about 225 leaders and CEOs representing business, industry, government, education and labor.
The group focuses on attracting and retaining jobs, stimulating capital investment and promoting the economic development by building partnerships across Southwestern Illinois.
