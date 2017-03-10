Metro-East News

March 10, 2017 8:56 PM

Belleville mosque to host interfaith dinner

By Dana Rieck

The Metro-East Interfaith Partnership is hosting a multifaith dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Belleville Mosque and Islamic Education Center.

An invitation from the organization says all are welcome to attend the dinner and tour.

Attendees are asked to wear proper attire.

The mosque held an open house last month in light of President Donald Trump’s executive order that restricted travel for 90 days between the United States and seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The Metro-East Interfaith Partnership was founded in 2002 “in response to the mistrust that increased between faith traditions after the tragedy of September 11, 2001.”

