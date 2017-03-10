Swansea Fire Department warns of fraudulent fundraising calls

2:06 Research scientist Melissa Haeffner talks about her trip to Antarctica Pause

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

0:42 Work progressing on Hofbräuhaus restaurant development

0:58 O'Fallon Police roll out new recruitment campaign

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

0:38 7 stores and restaurants residents want in the metro-east

1:06 Edwardsville basketball celebrates sectional title