Swansea Fire Department warns of fraudulent fundraising calls

Swansea Fire Department officials are warning Southern Illinois residents that a scammer has spoofed a Swansea Government Center phone number.
In a Facebook post Friday night, officials wrote that a caller told people he or she was collecting the yearly $100 donation for the Police and Fire Foundation.
The scammer called from a number that showed up as the Swansea Government Center on caller ID and said the money would go toward air packs, Tasers and additional equipment.
“There is no foundation” the post read. “They spoofed the number. Police and Fire will NEVER call on the telephone asking for money.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
