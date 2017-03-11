Snow today? Here’s the forecast

A chance of snow remained in the forecast for the metro-east for Saturday, but meteorologists said it shouldn’t amount to much more than a dusting.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then clear after midnight. Low in the lower 20s. Light wind.
SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. High in the mid 40s. Light wind in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain after midnight. Low in the lower 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow, possibly mixed with sleet in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. High in the mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s.
TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. High in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Low around 20. High in the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s.
THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain, possibly mixed with snow. High around 50.
THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Low around 40.
FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. High in the upper 50s.
