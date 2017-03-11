Dusting of snow and return to cold and windy weather conditions

Drooping daffodil blooms at the corner of South High Street and East Lincoln Street in downtown Belleville. A light dusting of snow and a return to cold and windy winter conditions swept over the region overnight.
Tim Vizer
Chairs lined up early along a parade route in Belleville are nothing new, but these chairs set up in the 200 block of East Main Street for the St. Patrick's Day Parade were thoughtfully covered with plastic bags against the snow. The area did receive a dusting of snow. The Lucky Leprechaun 5K Run takes place at 9 a.m., followed by the parade at 11 a.m.
Tim Vizer
A man uses an umbrella to fend off light flurries as he walks on East Lincoln Street in downtown Belleville Saturday morning. A light dusting of snow and the return to cold, windy, winter conditions swept over the region overnight.
Tim Vizer
A light dusting of snow fell overnight across the region, accompanied by a return to cold, windy winter weather conditions. These daffodils were covered by the homeowner to protect them from the elements at this east end Belleville home.
Tim Vizer
