Everyone is Irish today in Belleville

Youngsters scramble for beads and candy thrown from floats in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. These children were at the northeast corner of Public Square. There was still a good turnout of spectators despite cold temperatures and light snow flurries which drifted down during the parade.
From left: Bryan Washausen of Waterloo, Kent Fink of Smithton, and Julie Washausen of Waterloo. Bryan and his wife Julie were making their first appearance at Belleville's annual Ancient Order of the Hibernians St. Patrick's Day Parade, while Fink has attended many times. They were on the northwest corner of Public Square, waiting for the parade to begin, when they posed for the photograph.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians St Patrick's Day Parade through downtown Belleville was held despite the cold and light snow flurries falling during the annual event. Crowds were smaller than in the past, but there was still a good turnout of people yelling and waving for beads and candy along the parade route.This view is from Public Square looking west on West Main Street.
Decorated floats or vehicles carried families -- or clans -- of Irish lineage along the parade route.
Tracy Jackson of Belleville watched the St. Patrick's Day Parade holding Jack, her three-year old male Morkie (part Maltese, part Yorkie). Both were well-bundled up against the chill.
Members of the Murphy Clan were having a fun time, waving and throwing beads to parade spectators.
Staying warm and showing Irish green at the same time.
About 425 participants take off to start the Lucky Leprechaun 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning in Belleville. This is the second year for the event, which started and ended at Union United Methodist Church. At right in the orange jersey and running shoes is eventual men's winner Dominique Manley of Collinsville, who had a time of 17:52. The top female finisher was 12 year-old Peyton Schieppe of O'Fallon with a time of 19:57.
Traci Horton of Belleville dressed silly for the 5K run. Here, she approaches the finish line in the Lucky Leprechaun 5K Run/Walk. About 425 runners participated in the event, which started and finished at Union United Methodist Church.
Lucky Leprechaun 5K race officials (far left and far right) chart finisher's times as they approach the start/finish line at Union United Methodist Church in Belleville. About 425 runners and walkers participated in the second annual event.
Eventual men's winner Dominique Manley of Collinsville, who had a time of 17:52, is shown at the start of the Lucky Leprachaun 5K Run/Walk in Belleville. The top female finisher was 12 year-old Peyton Schieppe of O'Fallon with a time of 19:57.
Men's winner Dominique Manley of Collinsville checks his time as he crosses the finish line of the Lucky Leprechaun 5K Run/Walk. He had a time of 17:52. The top female finisher was 12 year-old Peyton Schieppe of O'Fallon with a time of 19:57.
Top female finisher 12 year-old Peyton Schieppe of O'Fallon crosses the finish line with a time of 19:57. She runs track and cross-country, and plays soccer and basketball at Carriel Middle School in O'Fallon where she is a seventh grader.
