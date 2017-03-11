In OT, Okawville dealt another state title heartache; take second place

The Okawville Rockets suffered another heartbreak Saturday in the title game of the state tournament.
The Rockets fell 49-46 in overtime to Effingham St. Anthony in the class 1A championship game of the Illinois High School Association’s state tournament in Peoria.
Okawville has never won a boys state basketball title, but twice has come close. The Rockets last played in the championship game in 1987, when they lost to Venice by 2 points.
Okawville finished the season with a 32-4 record. St. Anthony finished with a 30-5 record.
The community will welcome the Rockets home with a reception at 2 p.m. Sunday at Okawville High School.
