In OT, Okawville dealt another state title heartache; take second place

1:14 Lucky Leprechaun 5K Run Pause

1:26 Driver killed in crash on Mascoutah Avenue

1:51 Gen. Carlton Everhart II observes training in Gulf Port, Miss.

2:00 Beauty and the Beast US Official Trailer

1:11 Mark Smith scores 45 for Edwardsville in sectional final win

2:06 Research scientist Melissa Haeffner talks about her trip to Antarctica

1:53 What would you think about a local tax increase?

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:35 Okawville Rockets reach state basketball title game with victory over Newark