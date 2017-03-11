Police release man involved in fatal Belleville crash; prosecutors to review evidence

Belleville Police have released from their custody a man involved in a crash on Mascoutah Avenue that killed 37-year-old Amelita Basan Milburn early Friday morning.
Milburn died after her car collided with a pickup driven by the male driver. The crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mascoutah Avenue and Fox Valley Drive.
Police initially took the man into custody after the crash, but did not say why. Authorities have not released his identity. Milburn died a few hours after the crash at a hospital.
Belleville Police have applied for charges against the male driver, but St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly has taken the case under advisement, meaning a decision on whether to issue the charges has not yet been made.
Kelly on Saturday said there is toxicology and crime-scene evidence that needs to be processed and reviewed.
“There are additional forensic tests to be completed before we make a final decision on the type of charge,” Kelly said. “We only get one bite at the apple, and when a life has been lost, complete thoroughness is not an option, it’s a must.”
