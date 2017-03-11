Downtown Belleville Bank of America closure delayed

The prominent downtown Bank of America branch will not close until May, a company spokeswoman said. The company originally planned to close the location April 10.
Inclement weather and high winds have delayed construction of a new branch at 1911 Carlyle Avenue in Belleville, spokeswoman Diane Wagner said. The downtown branch at 23 Public Square will consolidate with two other branches into the new building near Southwestern Illinois College.
Branches at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville and 10 N. Belt West in Swansea will also be consolidated into the new location.
No employees will lose their jobs as a result of the consolidation, the spokeswoman said in January. Employees will either be relocated to other branches or will work at the new branch. The consolidation stems from an effort to “streamline” overlapping services, though all the same services will be offered at the new location.
Patrick Mathis, an attorney at law firm Mathis, Marifian and Richter, manages the limited liability company that owns the downtown building. Mathis said in January he an other owners are “aiming to try to fill the space as quickly as we can.”
