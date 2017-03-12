Metro-east in store for one last blast of winter weather

Another round of winter weather should be hitting the metro-east on Sunday night.
According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely to move into the area overnight into Monday morning. There is also a chance for some freezing rain in the morning. Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:
Today ... Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... Snow likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday ... A chance of snow and freezing rain before 9am, then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 46. South wind 7 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday Night ... Cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Friday ... A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.
