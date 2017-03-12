Three charged after officer-involved shooting in St. Louis

Three men have been charged after they were involved in an incident that led to one of them being shot by a St. Louis city police officer on Friday night in north St. Louis.
Daryl Greer, 24, Matthew Smith, 21, and Deviaughn Brett, 18, were charged Saturday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after they were arrested on Friday. According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, the men were being chased by police while attempting to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. When the vehicle became immobile, police said Greer and Smith ran from the vehicle. Brett stayed inside the vehicle and was taken into custody.
Greer and Smith disobeyed orders to stop. Smith was caught by an officer. As Greer fled the scene, police said he pointed a gun at an officer’s head. The officer shot Greer, hitting him in the lower part of his body, according to Fox 2 news. Greer was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were believed to be not life-threatening.
Greer on Saturday was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession of defaced firearm. He is being held on $200,000 cash-only bail. Smith was charged with resisting arrest and tampering with a motor vehicle. He is being held on $75,000 cash-only bail. Brett was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. He is being held on $15,000 cash-only bail.
Fox 2 reported that the men were involved in a robbery in the 2000 block of South 9th Street around 9:30 pm. St. Louis City Police Chief Sam Dotson told Fox 2 that a group of suspects took a cell phone and other items from victims walking along the street. Dotson said the victims were able to track the cell phone location. The cell phone information coupled with a vehicle description led members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s anti-crime unit to an area along Dunn Road near I-270 and New Halls Ferry Road. Greer, Smith and Brett were found a short time later.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments