Roads are clear but wet after slushy snow

The O'Fallon, IL, Police department is making a name for itself in the metro-east and online with its new promotional video and website as a major component of its new recruitment campaign to draw in more officer diversity.
O’Fallon native Melissa Haeffner went on a Homeward Bound trip to Antarctica to become a better leader in science with other women. Along the way, she went on a true polar plunge and met more penguins; now back home she’s sharing her knowledge with area students at St. Clare Catholic School and Douglas Elementary in Belleville, IL, and O’Fallon Township High School in O'Fallon, IL.
4204 Main Street Brewing Co., in Belleville, expects to start production in its new brewery and canning plant in mid-April and a grand opening will be March 25 for the bar and banquet room at 6435 W. Main Street in Belleville.
On April 4, voters in St. Clair County, IL, will decide whether they support a 1 percent sales tax increase for school facilities and whether they support a 1 percent sales tax increase to bolster public safety. Are shoppers willing to pay more for general merchandise if it goes toward helping law enforcement, firefighters and school buildings?