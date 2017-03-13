Roads are clear but wet after slushy snow

A slushy snow fell on the metro-east Monday morning. Roads remained mostly clear but were wet and somewhat slick in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
Research scientist Melissa Haeffner talks about her trip to Antarctica

O’Fallon native Melissa Haeffner went on a Homeward Bound trip to Antarctica to become a better leader in science with other women. Along the way, she went on a true polar plunge and met more penguins; now back home she’s sharing her knowledge with area students at St. Clare Catholic School and Douglas Elementary in Belleville, IL, and O’Fallon Township High School in O'Fallon, IL.

What would you think about a local tax increase?

On April 4, voters in St. Clair County, IL, will decide whether they support a 1 percent sales tax increase for school facilities and whether they support a 1 percent sales tax increase to bolster public safety. Are shoppers willing to pay more for general merchandise if it goes toward helping law enforcement, firefighters and school buildings?

